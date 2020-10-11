Share:

Rennes- Four people were killed and one was missing after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France on Sunday, local authorities said.

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches in the Indre-et-Loire department, local government official Nadia Seghier told AFP.

“(The microlight) landed on the fence around a house without harming anyone else, (the DA40) several hundred metres away in an uninhabited area,” Seghier said.

Gregoire Dulin, a prosecutor from nearby Tours, said that four bodies had been recovered from the microlight and the larger plane.