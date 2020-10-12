Share:

ISLAMABAD - Of the total number of cadets who passed out of the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul (PMA) on Saturday, at least 54 belonged to Balochistan province.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing the passing out ceremony had said that Pakistan Army was the reflection of national unity in which all federating units had representation proportionate to their population. “Be it a commissioned officer or jawan, son of a common man or rich man, and last not but not the least son of a martyr, you will find in army every hue and colour of Pakistani nation,” the COAS said.

According to officials, there are nine cadet colleges in Balochistan, a campus of National University of Science and Technology (NUST), and a dates processing plant at Panjgur, which will prove helpful in the development of the province. Right now, there are over 25,000 soldiers from Balochistan in Pakistan Army, while number of officers stands at over 1,200. Some 200 cadets from the Balochistan province are receiving training at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul. Apart from that, thousands of children from the province are enrolled at Army Public Schools across the province. Similarly, over 6,000 students have benefitted from the Chamalang Education Scheme while at least 4,550 persons are presently availing this scheme.