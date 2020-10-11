Share:

San Francisco-Apple is expected tomorrow (Tuesday) to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up starring models tuned to super-fast new 5G telecom networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the faster wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook & Co. since iPhone 6 in 2014 and will be another defining chapter in the Apple growth story,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors, referring to chief executive Tim Cook.

The time is ripe, analysts said, for Apple to hit the market with an iPhone tailored to the super-fast 5G telecom networks taking root around the world. m“Apple absolutely needs 5G right now,” said Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart, “not for the US, but for China, where 5G is driving purchase decisions.” Some Apple rivals have already produced 5G models, and China is far ahead of the US when it comes to the new-generation networks.