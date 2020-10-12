Share:

SUKKUR - Association for Dates Grower’s Rights in Development (ADGRD) Chairman Dr Abdul Waheed Mastoi, has demanded agriculture extension department and other concerned agencies to crack down on spurious pesticides and fertilizer which are being sold in Sukkur division, which must be end up now. Dr Mastoi said that farmers across Sind have reservations about quality of available spurious pesticides and fertilizers. These kinds of pesticides are one of the major factors for declining agriculture productivity. Insects and pests that attack on crop also get stronger if these kinds of pesticides use against them. He said that many dealers in Rohri, Kandhra, and Khairpur had been selling fake pesticides and substandard fertilizers for many years but Sind Agriculture Department had not paid any heed to this issue but some corrupt officials of Department had made nexus to flourish such illegal businesses.