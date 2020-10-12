Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that all required resources including human resource and financial resource would be provided for strengthening and capacity building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC).

He said that Public Service Commission being the only constitutional and reliable body for induction of quality human resource in the provincial civil services, needed to be strengthened on modern lines to bring more transparency and efficiency.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the cabinet committee constituted to strengthen the PSC by introducing structural reforms in it. Besides members of the Cabinet committee Minister for Law Sultan Khan and Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub, the meeting was also attended by Additinal Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance Aatif Rehman, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb, Chairman Public Service Commission Faridullah Khan and other concerned authorities.

The meeting was given detailed briefing on the overall performance, organizational structure, recruitment process, issues and other matters of the commission.

It was decided in the meeting to evolve a mechanism to minimize the lengthy time period involved in the recruitment process to the minimum possible extent, enhance the working capacity of the commission.

The Cabinet Committee was directed to submit concrete and workable recommendations to this effect within one month time period.

In order to make the recommendations of the committee more relevant and effective it was decided to include Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education, Secretary Finance and Secretary Establishment as members in the committee.

It was pointed out on the occasion that one reason for delay in recruitment process of the Commission was late submission of requisitions by administrative departments as well.

The chair directed the administrative heads of all departments to ensure timely submission of requisitions to the commission for hiring in their respective departments.

He directed the departments to ensure that requisitions sent to the Commission were flawless in all respects so that the same could not be returned by the Commission on the ground of observations and thus unnecessary delay in hiring process could be avoided.

Stressing the need of effective and maximum use of information technology in the hiring process of the Commission, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to hire the services and expertise of KP Information Technology Board. He also directed the finance department to ensure timely release of the Commission’s budget and to provide all required financial resources to make it financially sound.

Mahmood Khan expressed the resolve that KP Public Service Commission and Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) of the provincial government would be so strengthened that there would be no need of private recruitment agencies for the provincial government.