Share:

Muzzafargarh - Sanawan Police on Sunday solved a blind murder case and arrested an accused for killing his father over minor domestic dispute.

According to police spokesman, Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Sanawan, was killed in the last month as unknown outlaws shot him dead over unknown reasons. Police had registered the case and started investigations on the application of his son Mujahid Hussain, who had alleged that his father was killed by his in-laws living in Jhang. A special team was formed under the supervision of SHO Sanawan Asmat Abbas to solve the blind murder case.

The police teams using latest techniques arrested the complainant Mujahid Hussain for killing his father. The criminal confessed that he had a dispute with his father over some domestic issue and he shot him dead after an exchange of hot words. Police also recovered pistol from his possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has appreciated the police team over the achievement.