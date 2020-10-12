Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet will discuss 12-point agenda including nomination of Directors on the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIAL) Board tomorrow. According to documents available with The Nation reveals that the meeting of federal cabinet will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow (Tuesday). The meeting will discuss the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Act, 2020, re-constitution of Board of Directors Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, update on encroachment removal, grant or additional charge of heads of state owned enterprises (SOEs).

The meeting will also discuss approval of CDA's budget estimates 2020-21 and revised estimates for the financial year 2019-2020, flood in Nigar, Pakistan may consider relief assistance, qualification and experience of members of Board of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).The Cabinet meeting will also review the disposal of legislative cases (CCLC), ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for disposal of legislative cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 01-10-2020, ratification of the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 07-10-2020, Cabinet Committee to resolve the issues of National Information Technology Board (NITB) and any other item with permission of the prime minister.