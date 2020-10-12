Share:

ISLAMABAD-Development activities in sector I-12 will commence shortly as Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened technical bids for the project. The technical bids will be evaluated by a committee and after this process, the financial bids of only technically qualified firms will be opened.

In order to start development activities in sector I-12, the Authority invited bids from companies registered in Pakistan Engineering Council in category C-3 or above through advertisement published in national dailies. In response to the advertisement, renowned firms submitted their technical and financial bids and technical bids have been now been opened which will be followed by opening of financial bids. NIT amounting Rs.284742287/- has also been issued for first phase of development of Sector I-12. In the first phase, construction of Service Roads North, East and West will be carried out in addition to construction of box culverts while drainage system will also be established in the first phase.