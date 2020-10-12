Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will today (Monday) consider three World Bank-funded projects worth Rs111.863 billion for Sindh province.

The CDWP will also consider the 2nd revised PC-I for the Gwadar International Airport which is CPEC umbrella project, said the agenda of the meeting.

All the three projects of Sindh are funded by the provincial government and the World Bank. For the revised PC for Sindh resilience Project (PDMA Component) Phase-II, an amount of Rs15309.14 million is provided by the government while the World Bank share is Rs14809.98 million. Another Project of the Sindh government is Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP) for which the government will provide Rs17661 million while World Bank will provide Rs16820 million. Another project is Sindh Resilience Project (irrigation component) for strengthening flood embankments and construction small dams including systems for improving resilience. For this project the government will provide Rs25552.651 million while World Bank will provide Rs21710 million.

The 2nd revised PC-I of the New Gwadar International Airport will also be considered by the forum. In terms of rupees component of the project is Rs21212.396 million while Rs1670 million foreign exchange component.

The modified PC-I of the project for the construction of Gwadar-Ratodero Road(M-8) costing Rs38026.28 million will also come to CDWP. Upgradation, widening and construction of Surab-Hoshab Road N-85 costing Rs28823.549 million will also be considered by CDWP.

Summary for the construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan Package-III costing Rs8877.283 million is also coming to CDWP for consideration.

The revised PC-I for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital will also be considered by the CDWP.

The forum will also consider construction of new building for Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi Registry Saddar costing Rs4428.06 million. Flood protection sector project-III will also be considered by CDWP. The local component of the project is Rs13400 million while component of FEC is Rs1041 million.

In Education sector five projects will be considered by the CDWP which include establishment of National Curriculum Council Secretariat (Rs425 million), establishment and operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the country (Rs7701.757 million), improving Human Development Indications in Pakistan (Rs4276.408 million), Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project for COVID-19 (Local and FEC component Rs4874.560 million each) and Response, Recovery and Resilience in Education-Programming during COVID-19 by Pakistan (Rs19850 million).