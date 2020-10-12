Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city managers have failed to re-erect the suspiciously damaged Quaid-e-Azam Monument even after two months.

A steel structured Quaid-e-Azam Monument was a historical landmark at the western side of Islamabad highway along with the national motto of our country Faith, Unity and Discipline.

The sculpture of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in said monument fell down apparently due to heavy wind on August 13—just a day ahead of national independence day.

The timing of said incident was highly suspicious and to know the facts the Chief Officer MCI Syeda Shafaq Hashmi ordered a fact finding inquiry in addition to the directions issued regarding repair of the damaged sculpture.

MCI Director Revenue Mian Tariq Latif was made chairman of the fact finding committee that is directed to report in two working days.

However, neither the monument could be restored nor the inquiry is finalised.

When contacted, CMO Syeda Shafaq Hashmi informed that the inquiry officer submitted its preliminary report and declared the damage as an accident. The report says that the structure of Quaid’s sculpture fell down because it was overage and became weak.

She, however, said the inquiry officer has been directed to fix the responsibility for hiding the fact that the sculpture is in poor condition as it was their duty to formally inform to the high ups.

Meanwhile, like many other pending issues, MCI is also linking delay in the re-erection of the said sculpture with unavailability of funds but now the concerned formation has been placed under the control of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) by the federal government.

CDA has the required funds as it has recently sold commercial plots worth of Rs57 billion and hopefully the historic monument would be restored within days.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations CDA Mazhar Hussain said that the reestablishment of the monument is on cards and at that earliest, it would be re-erected in far better state then previous sculpture.

Earlier, Chaghi Model once placed at Faizabad Interchange was dismantled during expansion of Islamabad Expressway and it was announced that it would be replaced at F-9 Park.

However, even after several years, the said model is yet to be replaced and according to the sources its remains have ruined due to the negligence of the concerned formations.