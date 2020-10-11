Share:

ATTOCK - Constitutional rights to the residents of NA-56 Attock will be given at all costs as this area has been badly ignored by the so called leaders of the area. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing two big gatherings in village Khunda and Chhab of NA-56 Attock. On the occasion, former MNA Malik Aetbar Khan, Former Vice Chairman Malik Ata Muhammad Khan, Malik Shehryar Khan, Malik Khurram Ali Khan, Malik Faisal Yar Khan and Yousaf Khattak were present on the occasion. Malik Amin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs2 billion for the provision of gas facility to more than 20 villages which include Ziarat, Parriot, Karriot, Bela, Bhandar Lohrian, Bhandar Karam Sher, Bhander Toda, BhandarTahallian, Jaba, Thathi, Uchri, Rangli, Surag, Maghian, Saidran, Ghari Hassu Khan, Bhal Seydan, Burj, Kharala Khurd, Ajuwalla, Charat, Kharala Kallan, Feroz Wali, Makiaal, Gullial and all adjoining abadis and work on this mega project will be started soon.