Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with coronavirus. He appealed to people to follow the restrictions of wearing masks on public places besides maintaining social distance.

He said that COVID-19 Virus could hit back again if people do not follow the SOPs. He said that violation of anti-corona SOPs at educational institutes, offices and crowded public places will not be tolerated. He said that during the last 24 hours 11,185 corona diagnostics tests were conducted in Punjab. In the last 24 hours, 5 corona patients have died whereas 203 people have been reported corona affected. Out of 10,0687 corona patients, 96,561 have been recovered. So far, 13,63,398 corona diagnostics tests had been conducted in Punjab, he concluded.