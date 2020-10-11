Share:

LAHORE - Descon won the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament after defeating DPS by 6 wickets in the final played here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Put into bat first, DPS scored 154-9 with Muhammad Arham scoring 41 runs while Mubashir Iqbal claiming 3 wickets. Descon achieved the target losing 4 wickets. Mubashir Iqbal slammed 67 and Syed Mujahid Ali unbeaten 30. Descon captain Mubashir Iqbal was declared man of the match as well as the best batsman of the tournament while Sohail Sikandar of Abacus was best bowler, Ehsan Ali of Netsol best wicketkeeper, Syed Mujahid of Descon best fielder and M Siddique of DPS best player of the tournament. The fourth edition of the Premier Super League will start from next week. PSL CEO and chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt, who graced the occasion as chief guest, said: “This tournament is organized every year to pay tribute to my father Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt, who did a lot of work for sports in Government College.”