ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned the first meeting of PDM on October 15.

The meeting is summoned to discuss the recommendations made by the Steering Committee of PDM in its last meeting.

According to Tariq Baloch a close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman the meeting was summoned to take some important decisions on the recommendations made by the steering committee.

He stated that the meeting was likely to decide to start practical homework for mobilising the masses across the country and give tough time to the PTI-led government.

Sources within PDM told The Nation that due to reservations of the small parties over some major parties it was decided that all the decisions taken by PDM will be put in black and white to bind all the parties to follow the decisions of movement.

The sources further claimed that some parties within PDM had also reservations over the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the Chief of PDM and did not want to work under him.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, senior leader of JUI-F Haji Ghulam Ali said that the government was using many tactics to curb the opposition from pulling their workers on streets across the country.

He maintained that the incumbent government was incompetent and unable to run the country’s affairs and this was the reason that Pakistan was pushed towards the economical crisis.

Haji Ghulam Ali claimed that Maulana Fazl at the current time was the real and factual opposition leader who was competent to give tough time to the government due to his huge vote bank across the country.

He concluded that the days of the Imran Khan led-government were numbered as they had no other way to get rid of the government through the power of masses.