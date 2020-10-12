Share:

ISLAMABAD - Female lecturers of Swat University have accused the registrar, deputy registrar and provost of sexual harassment on regular basis.

While talking to The Nation, Dr Zakia, Assistant Professor at Swat University, said that some senior officials of the university including registrar and deputy registrar academics had been sexually harassing her with no reason and asking her to accept their demands.

She claimed that through text messages she was warned of dire consequences in case of her refusal. She said she was also removed as head of the women campus as they did not convince her to accept their unreasonable proposals and demands.

She maintained that she had done PHD but as a pressure tactic she was demoted and was forced to work under a lecturer who had done MA which was complete injustice with her.

She claimed that despite her demotion and transfer to the boys campus still the deputy registrar was posing life threats to her and repeatedly asked her to push the matter under the carpet. She also informed The Nation that she had filed FIR in the Kanju Police Station a copy of which was available with The Nation.

In his comment over the FIR, SHO Kanju Police Station Mujeeb told The Nation that an FIR was filed against some senior members of the university by Dr Zakia and the police was playing its part in probing the matter very closely.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the university through a press release denied the claims of the female professor and termed it as a conspiracy against the university and its senior officials.

While talking to The Nation on phone PRO Swat University said Dr Zakia had failed to perform her assigned duties so in order to hide her incompetency she levelled wrong allegations against the senior officials of the University.

Meanwhile, another female lecturer without mentioning her name told The Nation that she had been facing the same harassment issues from the registrar and deputy registrar. She claimed that she had the screen shots of all the text messages in which she was asked for some unreasonable relationships. She maintained that she had filed a complaint against those who have been pressuring her to accept their demands.

She concluded that many of the female students and faculty member in Swat University were facing the same issues but they usually opt to keep silence due to the social stigma in the society.

Meanwhile, The Nation repeatedly tried to take comments of registrar or deputy registrar but they did not respond to our questions and repeated phone and whatsapp calls.