Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was informed on Monday that the result for the post of assistant director (AD) and investigation inspector in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be announced by the end of October 2020.

Representatives from Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) assured the committee members that the result for the post of AD and inspector investigation would be announced on October 22 and 30 respectively.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Talha Mehmood took exception for delay in the conduct of examinations and results and sought a detailed report from FPSC over the matter in its next meeting.

Giving reasons about the delay in written examination and results, the secretary FPSC told the Senate body that the authority received a large number of application for the post and it took time to shortlist the candidates.

He said the various methods were adopted to conduct the examination to ensure the transparency in the appointments that also caused delay in the results.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Senators Seemi Ezdi, Mohammad Javed Abbasi, Mushahidullah Khan, Najma Hameed, Rubina Khalid, Dr Ashok Kumar, Anwar Lal Din, Kulsoom Parveen and other senior officials of establishment division.