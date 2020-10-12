Share:

Swabi - A goldsmith was deprived of gold jewellery worth Rs1.9 million, Rs0.4 million cash and other valuables in Chota Lahor tehsil of the district on Sunday, police said.

Haji Ahmad Ali, president of the goldsmith union, said he was at his shop when two masked gunmen came on a motorcycle. “They threatened to kill me, ordered me to stay silent, face the wall and started collecting gold and cash,” he said.

They collected gold worth Rs1900,000, silver worth Rs25,000, Rs400,000 cash, a pistol, and precious mobile phone before escaping from the scene.

He registered an FIR against unidentified robbers in Chota Lahor Police Station. When contacted, the police said they had started investigations.

The robbery was the second within last several days. Earlier, one such incident occurred in Kalu Khan where robbers looted a shop of medicines at gunpoint.

The District Sarafa and Jewellers Association members held an emergency meeting in Jalsai, demanding the police to trace the robbers and recover the snatched gold, cash and other valuables from them.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died when his bike collided with an auto rickshaw on Sunday, the police said. The incident occurred on Swabi-Mardan Road and the deceased was identified as Asif Zia, 22. An FIR has been registered against the driver in Kalu Khan Police Station.