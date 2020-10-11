Share:

NURBURG- Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship. While the Briton triumphed at the Nuerburgring, the German circuit where Ferrari great Schumacher won five times, team mate Valtteri Bottas suffered a huge hit to his title hopes with a first retirement of the season. Hamilton, celebrating his seventh win of the season, is now 69 points clear of the Finn -- equal to nearly three race wins -- with six rounds remaining. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, and took a bonus point by seizing fastest lap from Hamilton right at the end, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third for Renault in his first podium since 2018 when he was at Red Bull. That was also Renault’s first as a constructor since their return in 2016. Schumacher’s son Mick, the Formula Two leader who could be racing against Hamilton next season, presented the Briton with one of his father’s red helmets from his second stint in F1 with Mercedes. “Congratulations and this is on behalf of all of us. A great achievement, really,” said Mick, whose father suffered serious head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident and has not been seen in public since. “Thank you so much, it’s such an honour,” said Hamilton.