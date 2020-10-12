Share:

FAISALABAD - Valuables were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house in Jarranwala on Sunday. Police spokesman said here that fire erupted in the house of Irshad Bibi, a widow, in Mohallah Anwarabad due to short-circuit. “The fire engulfed the house’s surroundings and burnt all precious household items. On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.