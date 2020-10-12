Share:

India’s coronavirus count on Monday crossed 7.12 million mark after it registered 66,732 new cases over the past day, official figures revealed on Monday.

Daily case count of coronavirus numbers in the country is currently showing a little decline, the Health Ministry data showed.

At least 816 new deaths were also reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 109,150. Monday’s death toll is the lowest so far in the month.

India has become the second country globally having 7 million cases after the US. Health experts believe India may surpass the US, the worst-affected country worldwide -- in severity of the pandemic.