LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that India is using Afghanistan land against Pakistan and the Ulema.

While addressing press conference here, he condemned the murder of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan. He said that 90 percent anti-Pakistan social media activists are originating from India and they are running social media trends against Pakistan.

He said that the anti-state elements attempted to trigger riots in Pakistan before Muharram, but the Ulema successfully foiled their nefarious plans. He said that some people were arrested when they were planning attacks to target religious leaders on India’s dictation. Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that the Sindh government should have provided security to Maulana Adil Khan.

He said that the current situation and future strategy was discussed in a meeting with Interior Minister Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Sunday. He said that Ulema board had decided 106 cases so far, adding that people should stand against those who deliver sectarian speeches. He said that a delegation of Ulema of all sects was going to Karachi on Monday. To a question, he said that any student of any Madrassa would not take part in political activities.