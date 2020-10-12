Share:

KARACHI- The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast that heat wave condition was likely to prevail over Karachi during next six to eight days with day temperatures rising up to 40-42 degrees centigrade.

The Met office of the weather forecast stated that high pressure area formed over central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh including Karachi may generate heat wave conditions in Karachi.

All the concerned authorities were requested to take necessary measures and people were advised to take precautions and avoid to go to open sun exposure during peak heat hours that was 11am to 4pm.

Precautions that can be taken

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), those living in urban areas are more prone to being affected by the heatwave as urban centres tend to become heat islands. In 2015, 65,000 people were treated at 50 rehabilitating centres in Karachi’s most affected and densely populated areas.

Making some small changes and taking precautions like avoiding heavy meals and strenuous activity during the hottest hours can help the body better handle the high temperatures.

Hydration and running hands under cool water frequently also helps in lowering body temperature. Wearing clothes made from breathable fabric enables the body to cool down.