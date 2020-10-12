Share:

Peshawar - The team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 service from Peshawar has won the 9th National Rescue Challenge–2020.

Aruj Sherazi, Deputy Director (admin) and spokesman for Rescue 1122, told The Nation that the annual national-level competitions are organised in October each year in remembrance of the lives and properties lost to the October 2005 earthquake.

“At provincial level, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed has always emphasised on the KP teams to prepare and excel in the annual competitions. This is the second time that KP rescue personnel won the Pakistan level award,” Sherazi added.

He said that on international level too, there are around 56 rescue teams that participate in such competitions. He said that even the UN has accepted the Pakistan Rescue team on its panel.

The KP Rescue Team competed with 15 teams from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Waziristan, Balochistan, Quetta, Rescue Wardens from Sialkot and the University of Lahore and participated in seven challenges including Trauma, Fire Fit, Water Rescue, Swimming, Deep Well Rescue and Height Rescue challenges. The KP team performed as per the international standards of emergency management in difficult scenarios and situations. Punjab’s two Rescue Teams from Rawalpindi and Gujrat remained on the second position by getting equal marks in the competition.

Individual performers of each event were also evaluated and Trauma Challenge was won by District Emergency Medical Team Gujrat, Fire Fit Lead Fire Rescue Challenge was won by Muhammad Sakhi from KP (Peshawar), Fire Rescuer Challenge of Fire Fit was won by Alam KP (Peshawar), Abdul Rehman from the University of Lahore won Swimming Challenge, Saqib Nawaz from Rawalpindi won the Water Rescue (SCUBA Challenge), Team of Rescue Service Bahawalpur won Deep Well Rescue Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge was won by KP (Peshawar) Team.

The consolation award was also given to Medical Emergency Response Center Quetta, Balochistan for first-time participation in the challenge. The Rescue Warden Team Sialkot, University of Lahore, and Gilgit-Baltistan Teams were also appreciated in the event.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, as chief guest of the 9th National Rescue Challenge in Emergency Services Academy Lahore, presented the Rescue Challenge trophy for the year 2020 to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Peshawar Rescue Team.