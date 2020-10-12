Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ombudsman office received 104,000 complaints and disposed off 94,000 complaints from January to September, 30. It was informed during the quarterly progress review meeting of Investigating Officers of head office and Regional Offices through video conference held here on Sunday. Chairing the meeting, the Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz emphasized the officials for strict implementation of findings and provision of better facilities to the complainant. He said that even corona pandemic situation, the number of complaints had been doubled as compared to previous year, which evidenced the success of awareness campaign and confidence of the people on the institution. He was informed that 94% cases had been decided within 60 days.

He was also informed that Outreach Complaint Resolution programme had been revived and the officers had been visiting remote areas for hearing of public complaints and receive complaints through Khuli Kacheries at their doorstep. He appreciated the performance of all investigating officers up to the utmost satisfaction even in critical situation of corona. He also review the measures taken for the betterment of prisons in jails and Overseas Pakistanis.

The officers of Regional offices at Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.I.Khan, Quetta and Peshawar attended through video conference.