PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that the opposition was confused by the pro-people development projects of the PTI government. PDM was a group of corrupt people and would fail again like past.

“Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is still popular among the people as before that’s why people join PTI every day.” Bangash expressed these views along with KP Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Umar, MPA Asif Khan and Engineer Fahim while giving a special press briefing at the Information and Public Relations Department.

Kamran Bangash said that Peshawar had become a stronghold of PTI as we had started development works in the provincial capital as per the aspirations of the people.

Opposition should wait till next election and not use high-handed tactics to gain power but should go to the people and present their agenda.

Terming flour crisis in the province as artificial he said that the crisis was temporary and the government was determined to resolve the issue besides taking action against hoarders.

Kamran Bangash said, “The credit of FATA merger goes to PTI. Integration of tribal districts is a big achievement of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.”

He said that Phase-I of Swat Express had been completed and work on development schemes was in progress in other parts of the province.

Talking about improving industrial production, Kamran Bangash said the government would provide cheap electricity to industries in future that would help in employment.