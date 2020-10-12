Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake “encounters” and so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, over three hundred Kashmiris, including women and children, had been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year.

“Four more young Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in IIOJK yesterday. A 14-year old boy was seriously injured in the illegal and inhuman military crackdown,” he added.

He said India must realise that use of brutal force against Kashmiri people, including extra-judicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction of houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the Kashmiri communities, and other methods of subjugation have failed in the past and would not succeed in the future.

The spokespersons aid the indigenous resistance movement of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, would only become stronger in the face of Indian state-terrorism. “Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to take full cognizance of the consistently aggravating situation in IIOJK and hold India accountable for egregious human rights violations and war crimes in the occupied territory,” he said.

Four more youngsters killed in Kulgam, Pulwama districts

He also urged the world community to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability of the region.

Earlier, the spokesperson stated that the Kashmiris were continuously subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions for an unprecedented 431 days since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

In September alone, the Indian occupation forces martyred 19 more Kashmiris, including a woman, in “fake encounters” and so-called “cordon-and-search” operations, he reminded.

The occupation forces also injured at least 16 peaceful protestors, arbitrarily detained 88 Kashmiri youth, and destroyed 14 houses to inflict collective punishment on the Kashmiri communities, he said.

Chaudhri said that the acknowledgment of war crimes in IIOJK by the Indian Army, was a sad reminder of Pakistan`s consistent sensitization to the world community about India`s serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

“As the Indian occupation Army is trying to evade responsibility for serious war crimes through bogus disciplinary action, Pakistan once again calls for a transparent judicial inquiry, under strict international scrutiny,” he contended.

Pakistan, he said, reiterates “our call for independent judicial inquiry into the gruesome killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer and activist, Babar Qadri, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Srinagar.”

Since all of India’s state institutions have lost credibility due to the deep permeation of extremist “Hindutva” ideology, any investigation into the Indian crimes in IIOJK, to be acceptable to the Kashmiris and to the international community, must be held under strict international scrutiny, he said.