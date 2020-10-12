Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 10 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 319,317. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,580.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 385 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,294 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,764 in Punjab, 38,348 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,331 in Islamabad, 15,525 in Balochistan, 3,118 in Azad Kashmir and 3,937 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,555 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,258 in Punjab, 1,264 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 189 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,884,796 coronavirus tests and 26,951 in last 24 hours. 304,185 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 491 patients are in critical condition.