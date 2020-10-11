Share:

“Oslo was the greatest idea Israel ever had. It let them continue the occupation without paying any of the costs.”

–Mustafa Barghouti

In the year of Lord 1993, September 13 was a day of hope for many. It was the day when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Negotiator Mahmoud Abbas signed the “Oslo Accord” at White House. The Oslo Accords marked the first time Israel and PLO formally recognised one another. For many, the “Accords” would settle the dispute and peace would rule no sooner than late.

Over the period of time, however, the scepticism of Edward Said regarding Oslo Accords prevailed over all hopes that were born then. Said who criticised the PLO leadership severely for the agreement, as he deemed it a flawed and saw it more unfavourable to most of the Palestinian people. Said called the deal “An instrument of Palestinian surrender, a Palestinian Versailles.”

Some 27 years later, we know that the fears expressed by Said then are the reality of today. The future for Palestinians has become bleak after Trump announced his Middle East Peace Plan on January 28, 2020. The Palestinians rightly rejected the deal that promises them nothing but further humiliation and oppression.