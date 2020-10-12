Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ejaz Cheema has said that the Authority is striving to make the city lush green despite its limited resources.

“In this connection, parks and green-belts are being renovated rapidly,” she added. Giving briefing to the parliamentarians, she said that a master plan was being implemented for beautification of the city. In this regard, new parks were being developed in the city besides repairing and redesigning the existing intersections and their fountains, she informed. She also briefed the participants about last three months performance and said that the PHA workers were not only concentrating on development works, but they were also ensuring implementation on clean & green programme as per the government’s vision.

Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar Gujjar presided over the meeting while Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MPA Shakeel Shahid, MPA Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro and others were also present on the occasion.