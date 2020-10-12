Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully faced various challenges and helped the country out of the crisis as well as to put on the path of development and prosperity.

Talking to a delegation of party workers, the Senior Minister said that the economic indicators are a clear reflection of the country’s stability and development.

He added that increase in exports and the reduction in imports is a welcome development while the uplift of the industrial sector is also increasing which would add employment opportunities as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to develop the country on a solid basis for which concrete policies with far-reaching results are introduced.

He said that despite all the difficulties, the present government was implementing its manifesto expeditiously and the shortcomings of the previous rulers were being addressed.

Aleem Khan said that there was no importance of negative propaganda and the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to complete its term.

Aleem Khan asked the party workers to intensify their contacts at the public level and play their full role in solving the problems of the people.

He said that the government was using all its resources to solve the local problems of the people and In Sha-Allah the development work would be completed rapidly in the next three years.

On this occasion party workers appreciated the completed development projects in different areas of NA-129 and PP-158.

They also thanked Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for his personal interest in developmental work and pointed out some issues of different areas.