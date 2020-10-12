Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday relieved Asim Saleem Bajwa from his additional portfolio of special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

"I requested the honourable prime minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," Asim Bajwa tweeted on Monday.

However, Bajwa will continue working as chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

PM Imran Khan had appointed Bajwa as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting along with Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz.

The two had been appointed in April 2020 in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.