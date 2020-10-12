Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that donning of masks and adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be ensured at all costs to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19.

During the meeting, the prime minister said from the facts and figures ascertained from different countries, it was surfaced that during the winter season, coronavirus infection could spread and stressed on the provincial governments to take steps in that regard and devise a strategy.

About the purpose of meeting, Imran Khan observed that they wanted to take timely decisions to control the second wave of coronavirus and save the nation from its further harms.

The meeting was apprised of the coronavirus situation, testing, ratio of its spread in different parts of the country and increasing number of cases at the global level, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The meeting was told that at the international level, the number of corona affected patients had surged.

Compared with those numbers, the coronavirus spread and its damages remained distinctly low in Pakistan due to the blessings of Allah Almighty, and the government’s efforts and effective strategy, it was added.

The meeting was further apprised that as per the last six weeks data, the coronavirus infection was spreading in the country. Smart lockdown was being enforced in different areas of Karachi, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It was suggested that measures should be taken to limit all unnecessary activities, which were not related to certain basic requirements like economy and education in order to control the second wave of coronavirus.