LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over martyrdom of Mohtamim Jamia Farooqia Maulana Adil Khan (RA) in Karachi and strongly condemned the incident in their telephonic conversation with Wafaq Al-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Secretary General Maulana Haneef Jalindhari on Sunday.

Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi said that Maulana Adil Khan was a great son of a great father Maulana Salimullah Khan (RA), his services for promotion and publication of the religion will always be remembered.

PML leaders appealed to the Sindh Government to apprehend the killers of Maulana Adil Khan Shaheed at the earliest and they should be awarded the strictest punishment.

They prayed to Almighty Allah for blessing the soul of Maulana Adil Khan and grant patience and solace to the bereaved family.