ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked the volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force to regularly check the prices of eatables and post the relevant information on their portal for discussion on upcoming Saturday.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that he would be meeting the volunteers on coming Saturday at Convention Centre in Islamabad. “From now till then I want our Tiger Force to regularly check prices of daal, atta, sugar, ghee in their localities & post on Tiger Force portal,” he said also sharing the portal link accessible at http://tigerforce.gov.pk He said he would be discussing with them the matter of eatables’ prices on Saturday (Oct 17).

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that his government will use all the resources at the disposal of the state to bring down food prices from next week.

“Starting Monday, in the coming week, our government will use all resources at the disposal of the state to bring food prices down,” Prime Minister tweeted. He said government is already examining causes of the price hikes as to whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils and others.

Shortly afterwards, Minister of State for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tweeted a graph to make the point that food inflation was witnessing a temporary spike in South Asia. “South Asia has witnessed a temporary food inflation spike. Govt will take all measures needed to reduce prices of essential commodities. Imported wheat and sugar will be released at control rates by provinces. All options are being examined for other commodities,” he tweeted. Hammad Azhar said imported wheat and sugar will be released at control rates by provinces to alleviate the inflationary pressure on the masses.