KARACHI - City Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that work was under way to install railing on both sides of Teen Hatti bridge.

While visiting Teen Hatti, Ayesha Manzil and Water Pump, he said that the works, including laying of tiles on footpath and removal of encroachments, would be completed by next week.

“Tree plantation along Shahrah-i-Pakistan green belts and both sides of road is also under way,” he added.

Mr Shallwani said that Shahrah-i-Pakistan would witness positive development as encroachments would be removed and works would continue for plantation, cleanliness and removal of encroachments and making the road motorable. He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was in contact with all civic departments and works were being done jointly.

The administrator said that cleanliness and plantation were being done at Frere Hall, Burnes Garden, Sir Syed Park, Bagh Ibne Qasim and other parks. “The KMC parks would be providing all possible facilities to families and visitors,” he added.

Mr Shallwani said that plantation would increase beauty of the city, and also help reduce air pollution. He said that directives were issued for reconstruction of roads damaged during heavy rains while expansion joints of flyovers were also being replaced that would ensure smooth flow of traffic. The administrator also planted saplings on the occasion and directed that besides neem and peepal trees, other trees should also be planted.

He said that the plantation campaign would be completed within a week. The administrator asked other institutions to cooperate with the KMC in cleanliness, plantation and other works.