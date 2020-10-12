Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said there is more good news for Pakistan’s economy despite COVID-19 as remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 billion in September 2020.

The premier tweeted that the remittances were 31 percent higher than last September and nine percent higher than August 2020. This marks the fourth consecutive month that the remittances have remained above $2 billion, he added.