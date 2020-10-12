Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) is in process of upgrading its fuel testing laboratories operating in Karachi to ensure provision of quality petroleum products as the government has allocated Rs55.476 million for the purpose in the PSDP 2020-21.

“Strengthening, up-gradation and ISO Certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi will be carried out during the upcoming fiscal year, for which the government has earmarked Rs55.476 million in the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21,” according to an official document available with APP.

Besides, an amount of Rs100 million would be utilised in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE). The fuel quality, for all importers, is tested by HDIP laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels. “For which, sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers’ surveyors.”

In case of any quality dispute, re-sampling is made by the third party surveyor in the presence of authorised representatives of concerned stakeholders including the HDIP. “Fresh sample is tested in the presence of nominated representatives of the importer and the HDIP by another independent laboratory, pre-approved by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, which is considered final and binding.”

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority also independently carries out random sampling from vessels carrying imported petroleum products for testing through any of the approved laboratories for effective monitoring, quality assurance and greater transparency in the process. As per the policy, the HDIP is advised to coordinate with oil marketing companies to initiate sampling of imported petroleum products along with subsequent testing in the presence of importers’ surveyor and report to the authority within seven days. “Under the policy, imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, are allowed to use in the country.”