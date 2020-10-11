Share:

LAHORE-M Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) emerged as the winner of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Golf Championship 2020, which concluded here at Royal Palm golf course on Sunday.

After a tough competition, two unbeaten ones in professional section were Shabbir Iqbal and M Munir (Rawalpindi Golf Club) while two in amateur section were Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana) and Salman Jehangir. The final head to head match play contest between Shabbir and Munir produced considerable interest and though expectations were that it would be hotly contested, somehow the dominant tilt remained in favor of Shabbir throughout the 32 holes that the contest lasted and star of the day remained Shabbir.

Through excellent hitting, crisp and accurate fairway shots and smooth and effective putting, Shabbir kept the pressure on and ended victorious and in the process deprived Munir of success, who finished as runner-up. The best amateur in this match play battle turned out to be Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana. His final match against Salman Jehangir did not go the full stretch of 36 holes as Salman developed blisters and conceded the final to Qasim after 18 holes.

In the end, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain and PGF President Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain awarded prizes to the winners in a ceremony attended by Director Golf Jameel Khalid, Asif Mehdi, Rana Ihtesham Rabbani, Shoaib Shams and golfers. Shabbir earned a cash prize of Rs 400,000 while runner-up Munir got Rs 200,000. The winner and runner-up of amateur category got trophies.