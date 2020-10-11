Share:

RAWALPINDI- The police here on Sunday raided at a sheesha centre in jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested 12 persons, a police spokesman said. Following the information, Rawat Police carried out operation in local housing society and arrested Qalib Abbas, Fawad Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Talha, Hamza, Nadeem, Tazeem, Furqan, Usman, Amir, Anwar Zada and Mohsin. The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. An anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.