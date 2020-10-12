Share:

Pop-singer Sia has opened up about her decision to adopt two 18-year-old boys last year. The musician revealed in the October cover story for Vogue Australia, that her decision came about after she watched one on a documentary. "I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son," she said.

The Together singer shared that upon watching she felt connected to the boy. After knowing that the boy didn't have his own family, she couldn't bear not doing anything about it. "I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my God. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.’ And so that’s what I did," she was quoted as saying.

The star ended up tracking down the boy and adopted him and his friend. Sia first confirmed that she welcomed two sons into her family last year during a May interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, sharing that she adopted the teenage boys when they were leaving foster care due to their age.

In the cover story, Sia also revealed her plans to be a foster parent. She called becoming a mother “the best thing I’ve ever done” and reveals her motherhood journey isn’t over yet. “It’s one of the hardest, but I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while. The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants," she was quoted as saying.