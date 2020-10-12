Share:

SARGODHA/BAHAWALPUR/FAISALABAD - Two brothers were killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur police station on Sunday. Police said that Tauqeer Abbas (25), resident of Shahpur, along with his brother Tanveer Abbas (22) and cousin Azhar Abbas (20), was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab road when a recklessly driven bus hit their two-wheeler near Wagowal village, resulting in serious injuries to all three of them. Rescue-1122 shifted them to DHQ Teaching Hospital, where Tauqeer and Tanveer succumbed to their injuries while Azhar was admitted for suffering multiple injuries.Police have registered the case against the bus driver.

Four die in road mishap near Yazman

At least four people, including a minor girl, were killed when a speeding car rammed into a tree near Yazman, some 30 kilometres from Bahawalpur on Sunday. According to Rescue 112, five persons of a family were going in a car when their vehicle lost control at Kudwala Adda area due to over speed and rammed into a tree. As a result, four people died while a minor girl got severely injured. The injured and the dead were brought to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Yazman.

Secretary RTA fines smoke-emitting vehicles

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain imposed Rs82,500 fine on more than three dozen smoke- emitting vehicles in Faisalabad on Sunday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the Secretary RTA, along with his team, checked vehicles on city roads and found more than three dozen of them emitting excessive smoke. The secretary conducted challans of the vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs82,500 on their owners.

Distillery unearthed; two notorious drug peddlers held

Police in Muzzafargarh during a crackdown on Sunday unearthed a distillery and arrested two notorious drug peddlers along with locally manufactured wine. According to police sources, in line with the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Mahmood Kot police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers under the supervision of SHO Imran Hameed, and unearthed a distillery.

They added police also arrested two drug peddlers, namely Muhammad Rashid s/o Allah Diwaya and Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ghulam Abbas. Police also recovered hundreds of litres of locally manufactured wine from them, with fake labels.

Case has been registered against them with the concerned police station. SHO Mahmood Kot police station Imran Hameed said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination unless the entire area was made crime and drug free.