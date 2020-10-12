Share:

KARACHI - Renowned religious scholar Mualana Adil Khan, who was assassinated in a brazen gun-attack late Saturday, was laid to rest at Jamia Farooqia phase II in Hub on Sunday.

Thousands of people including top religious leaders, students, and delegations attended his funeral prayers held early in the morning. He was later buried in the seminary’s phase II in Hub alongside his father, Maulana Saleemullah Khan, also a well-known cleric and founder of Jamia Farooqia.

While issuing a statement over his death, the Wifaq ul Madaris Pakistan condemned the killing and demanded to immediately arrest the culprits behind his murder and warned that such incidents to hurt the law and order situation if not responded properly.

They warned the government of dire consequences if the matter is not pursued seriously stating that it was becoming difficult for them to control their emotions over the tragic incident and the things could go out of their hands if serious measures were not taken to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the assassination of the leading cleric who was targeted by armed motorcyclists near Shama Shopping Centre in Shah Faisal Colony of the city.

According to initial investigations, the police found that only a single weapon-9mm pistol was used during the attack on Maulana Adil and his driver. The bullets were fired from an eight feet distance, police sources say. The assailants, aged between 20 and 25, were riding on a motorcycle.

The police are also interrogating the security guards posted at the Darul Uloom Karachi, from where Maulana Adil left before shortly before the gun attack which took place in Shah Faisal Colony.

One of the guards deployed at the seminary told the police investigators that no bodyguard was accompanying Maulana Adil when he left the Darul Uloom in Korangi. The police and other law enforcing authorities have also obtained CCTV footages from the nearby spots and are investigating the shooting.