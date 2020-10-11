Share:

It is a fact that we learn from each other. We imitate good manners of each other and at times adopt some negative attitudes even.

We take on what we watch. So, if someone is kept away from society or social interaction, his/her learning stops. Moreover, if there is less mobility or movement as far as social contacts are concerned, it feels as if the learning process is frozen. This situation is more vulnerable for kids since they are in the process of learning.

We fear that children, who already take less interest, will face great loss in the present scenario of lockdown. Because of the pandemic, they are forced to be kept limited in the house. Resultantly, the same routine does not provide them with anything fruitful for their mental growth. Many parents have shown their concern that because of staying home, being away from books and studies, their children have started decaying their worth.

One will surely lose their worth if kept away from good books, teachers, schools, colleges, universities and libraries. So, in this hour of gloom, some drastic steps ought to be taken by the stakeholders to keep children engaged in good works in order to maintain their worth and previous knowledge.

SHEEBA BALOCH,

Karachi.