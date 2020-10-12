Share:

KANDHKOT - Two unidentified masked men looted a trader in the broadday light within the jurisdiction of police A section Kashmore here on Sunday. As per reports, Seth Arjun Das told the media that two veiled robbers entered his grocery shop situated in the heart of city took him hostage on gun point and looted one lac ten thousands cash, a gold ring, a precious watch and important documents and fled away from the scene. The robbery incident was occurred in the area of vegetable market around 2 pm when a grocery distributor was busy with their customers. No case has been registered till now in this regard.