LAHORE - Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid Sunday visited model roads of the provincial capital to review action against violators of traffic rules. He said that the traffic police had taken action against 111,250 motorcyclists without helmet during the ongoing campaign. The police took action against 10,891 vehicles over violation of the lane and line rule and the stop line. The traffic police took action against 29,171 vehicles on violation of one way and added that the police took action against 3,111 vehicles over juvenile driving.

The police impounded 3,008 motorcycles and vehicles over juvenile driving. As many as 1,325 parents had deposited surety bonds over violation of juvenile driving rule. The CTO appealed to citizens to abide by the traffic rules.