Turkey has put the second phase of in-person education in motion on Monday, extending it to all grades of elementary schools, as well as eighth and 12th graders.

After months of uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak, schools across Turkey had partially reopened in September, with kindergarten and first grade students returning to classrooms for the first time in more than six months.

The Education Ministry initially allowed kindergartners and first graders to attend classes only two days per week, but last week, pupils returned to the classroom for the full five days of the school week.

According to the ministry, attendance is not mandatory, and parents concerned about the safety of their children are allowed to opt for online education.

Eighth and 12th graders can return to their campuses only two days of the week for the time being.

In a private school in the capital Ankara, junior high school students were happy to see their classmates, even under social distancing measures. Meanwhile, parents were barred to enter the school premises for safety reasons.

"Of course, we are happy even we go to school two days a week. At least, we will be able to chat during free time. Also, it is better to have classes in school rather than online," Bora, a 13 year-student wearing the mandatory mask, told Xinhua.

His mother, Lale, a private company employee, said she was pleased that her son can return to school after nearly seven months of remote education, but she was also worried.

"I'm happy because in-person lessons are beneficial for children, but on the other hand, this means that our children will be inevitably exposed to the coronavirus despite strict regulations and hygiene rules," Lale noted.

"We will have to take drastic measures at home when Bora returns from school," she added.

In this campus and other schools, each student was authorized to enter after a check of their health code via a mobile application developed by the Health Ministry. The code is already mandatory for inter-city travel and public transportation.

Turkey announced on Sunday 1,502 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths, raising the tally of infections to 335,533 and the death toll to 8,837.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases have slightly decreased in the last couple of weeks after a resurgence that has caused concern, prompting the government to take new drastic measures.

However, some experts raised reservations on the gradual reopening of schools.

"Some 90 percent of children do generally not show symptoms, so it is very possible that they may infect their close contacts with no one knowing it," infectious diseases specialist Mehmet Ceyhan from Ankara's Hacettepe Medical School warned during a television program.

Meanwhile, to ensure better remote education, there are currently several public and private schemes in progress.

For students without an internet connection in remote rural areas, some "support centers" are being set up. Like internet cafes, these places will allow students to attend live classes.

Several charities also launched campaigns for the donation of tablet computers and other materials to help more students enroll in live classes.

Turkish Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said that the government would also distribute 500,000 tablet computers to students who cannot afford them.