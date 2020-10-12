Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that precautionary measures are utmost necessary to deal with coronavirus. He appealed to people to follow the restrictions of wearing masks on public places besides maintaining social distance.

He said that COVID-19 Virus could hit back again if people do not follow the SOPs. He said that violation of anti-corona SOPs at educational institutes, offices and crowded public places will not be tolerated. He said that during the last 24 hours 11,185 corona diagnostics tests were conducted in Punjab. In the last 24 hours, 5 corona patients have died whereas 203 people have been reported corona affected. Out of 10,0687 corona patients, 96,561 have been recovered. So far, 13,63,398 corona diagnostics tests had been conducted in Punjab, he concluded.

CM takes notice of minor girl’s molestation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a molestation incident with a minor girl in the area of Police Station Sadar Pindi Bhattian and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The Chief Minister directed immediate arrest of the accused and initiation of legal action against him besides ensuring justice to the affected family at every cost.

CM condemns murder of religious scholar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the death of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan, who was shot down in Karachi.

Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over this incident and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. Usman Buzdar said that anti-estate elements want to destabilize Pakistan and their nefarious designs will be foiled with the support of the nation, he asserted.