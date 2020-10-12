Share:

SHIKARPUR - A young man was killed within the limits of Lakhi Gate police station here on Sunday. Mashooque Bhayo, 32, was shot and injured by unidentified outlaws at Unar Colony in Shikarpur. He was shifted to RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur in serious condition, where he expired. The dead was handed over to his heirs after completing necessary formalities. The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained. The relatives of deceased denied enmity with anyone. Neither FIR was registered nor any arrest could be made till filing of this report.