SIALKOT - Chairman All Pakistan Dry Ports and Sialkot Dry Port Trust, Muhammad Ishaque Butt has expressed concern over the ANF re-checking at Karachi Ports. Quoting a very recent incident at Karachi Port where containers of renowned exporter of Sialkot M/S Dawn Leather Industries were brutally examined by Karachi ANF staff.Talking To reporters here Tuesday evening, he pointed out that export goods were opened by the ANF staff by tearing the cartons so roughly that it was not possible to repack in exportable packaging and some of goods also get damaged during the process.Customers in Australia questioned the checking process in Pakistan and threatened to stop the exports. This lone customer imports goods worth USD 10 million per annum from Pakistan and we can lose this customer if situation persists and we do not improve our procedures of checking. Ishaque Butt stated that exporters are facing a number of problems at Karachi Ports by ANF rechecking and sought intervention of the high ups and stakeholders like TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce to resolve the issue.He said that frequency of rechecking of Custom Bonded exports consignments was on higher side at Karachi Ports besides the fact that same consignments were examined by the Custom and ANF staff at concerned up-country Dry Ports. He stressed that profiling / categorization of the exporters be carried out so that consignments are to be checked accordingly with minimum opening of cartons. Excessive checking causes damage to export goods and may face rejection by the customer. ANF authorities may use Custom Dept database for profiling and categorization of the exporters,” he suggested.He demanded that sufficient and trained staff of ANF be deputed at all ports as there is considerable distance between Karachi Ports and due to insufficient staff, a number of export consignments missed vessels again causing financial loss to exporters and earned bad name to the country.He pointed out the widening trade deficit, poor state of affairs of the economy and worsening of law and order situation in the country. He said besides the aforementioned ailments and utilities outages, the business community specially exporters are making all out efforts to boost the economy and exports for the country. He warned that ruthless checking by ANF will further deteriorate the situation for exporters causing loss to the exporters, loss of foreign exchange to national exchequer and retrenchment of workers of exporting industries.Mr. Butt requested immediate and meaningful invention by Secretary ANF, DG ANF and high ups of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce for resolution of exporter’s problems. He also suggested that such methods be adopted by using the advanced technology to avoid unnecessary opening of cartons and thereby reducing the damage to the export consignment without compromising on the checking of narcotics and contraband items. He further proposed that extended intelligence / information network will help to detect the drug / narcotic trafficker and elimination of illicit elements from our society.