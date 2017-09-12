Islamabad-Inspector General, National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Syed Kalim Imam has said that the NHMP force is a prestigious organisation of the country which continues to facilitate road-users.

Addressing the police officers/officials at Jhelum, Dr. Syed Kalim Imam said that NH&MP is a service-oriented force which provides prompt help to distressed travellers. In his address, he said that well-mannered conduct of police officers, and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of NH&MP.

DIG Abbas Ahsan, SSP Waheed Khatak and field officers attended the assembly. He further said that the working of NH&MP is being expanded to all National Highways and Motorways. Work is being done to provide manpower and logistics to cope with the situation efficiently and professionally. The IG also inaugurated Operational Control Room and said that the best medical policy will soon be launched for NH&MP employees and their families. He also assured that the constables and head constables will soon be promoted. The Inspector General listened to the issues faced by officers and directed for their solutions on priority basis.